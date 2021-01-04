Carly Waddell opens up about split from Evan Bass

Looking forward to putting the past behind her, American singer Carly Waddell on Sunday (local time) shared a YouTube video wherein she opened up about her split from Evan Bass after three years of marriage. According to People Magazine, the 'Bachelor In Paradise' alum said in the video while showing off an upstairs room in her new home, which was purchased in October, "I call this the divorce room because this is where Evan told me he wanted a divorce. He was sitting right where I'm sitting."

Waddell, who shares two children with Bass, 1-year-old-son Charles 'Charlie' Wolf, and two-year-old daughter Isabella 'Bella' Evelyn, also briefly addressed rumours regarding their date of separation. "There's been weird stuff going on about people asking me when we separated. We separated a day after Thanksgiving," she said.

As reported by People Magazine, Waddell went on to share that prior to their split, the pair had "been going to therapy for years." "We tried for a really long time to make it work. We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and ultimately I think that was probably our biggest downfall. The kids came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top," she explained.

The mom of two continued, "The last two years have just been really hard.I always told him that if he wanted out then it was his call because I'm just a person that would never be out. So, what are you gonna do? If somebody doesn't want to be with you, they don't want to be with you." Ending on a positive note, Waddell shared that she had high hopes for the new year.

"I think that 2021 is gonna be just great. I'm focusing on the future and this is the last time I really want to talk about any of this because I don't want to be sad anymore," she said. "I want to be happy because I deserve it," she added.

People Magazine reported that -Waddell and Bass, who met on 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2016, announced their separation on December 23. They said in a joint statement to People Magazine, "We have made the difficult decision to separate. We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. "

The statement further read, "We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this." Days later, Waddell shared a candid post as she revealed that Christmas 2020 felt "incredibly abnormal." (ANI)