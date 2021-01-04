Left Menu
Diana Penty walks into 2021 with Michael Buble's 'Feeling Good'

Exuding positive vibes over the internet, Bollywood actor Diana Penty on Monday treated fans to video as she smilingly 'walks into 2021'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:35 IST
Diana Penty (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Exuding positive vibes over the internet, Bollywood actor Diana Penty on Monday treated fans to video as she smilingly 'walks into 2021'. The 'Cocktail' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a clip in which she is seen cherishing a walk amid nature. The 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' star looks gorgeous as she donned a red full length printed dress, while she happily roams around amid rich fauna. With her luscious locks open, and a no make-up look, she takes a stroll while the sun shines bright.

Featuring Michael Buble's song 'Feeling Good', Penty set the mood of the video right, as she compares her walk amid nature to a walk into the new year. Taking to the captions, the 'Khandaani Shafakhana' star noted, "Walking into 2021 like...: Feeling Good - Michael Buble."

Celebrity followers including Dia Mirza and more than 20 thousand fans liked the video within 35 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. Of late, the 35-year-old star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Penty shared an adorable photo with her four-legged friend Vicky as they take a sound nap, next to each other. (ANI)

