My Hero Academia Chapter 297 delayed, release of a short preview

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:14 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 297 spoilers will be out five to six days before its original release. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

Unfortunately, the manga enthusiasts will have to wait for My Hero Academia Chapter 297 for two weeks. My Hero Academia and majority of other Shonen manga can't be released soon due to a Jump break taken by the publishers.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 297 are predicted to be out this Sunday, January 10. There is no official confirmation on it as the release date of My Hero Academia Chapter 297 is yet to be confirmed.

According to BlockToro, My Hero Academia Chapter 297 will be ready to be printed as the Japanese manga artist Kohei Horikoshi has not gone for a break, unlike the digital manga publishers.

The Twitter user Atushi has shared a short preview for My Hero Academia Chapter 297 hinting at the resurrection of All For One, including the heroes dealing with the losses.

The preview posted by Atushi reads, "The worst is not over yet."

My Hero Academia Chapter 297 spoilers will be out five to six days before its original release. The raw scans will be out two to three days before its original release. The spoilers are expected to be out in Korean or Japanese language. However, the English readers across the world are suggested to wait a little longer and read it in English from the official sources.

My Hero Academia Chapter 297 is likely to be released on Sunday, January 17, 2021. You can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

