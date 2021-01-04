Indian expat wins USD 4 million in UAE lucky draw

Left Menu
A 38-year-old Indian expatriate from Kuwait has won USD 4.08 million in a raffle draw competition held in the UAE, according to media reportsNobin Mathew, a supervisor for a spare parts company, said he was surprised when the organisers of the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw called him to inform him of his winning, The Gulf News reported.

A 38-year-old Indian expatriate from Kuwait has won USD 4.08 million in a raffle draw competition held in the UAE, according to media reports

Nobin Mathew, a supervisor for a spare parts company, said he was surprised when the organisers of the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw called him to inform him of his winning, The Gulf News reported. Mathew's ticket number was 254806 Mathew said he earns 7,100 Dirhams monthly and that the big win will be of immense help to his family. Mathew's wife is a dietician and his only son is five years old

Mathew shifted to Kuwait in 2007 from Oman, where he grew up.

