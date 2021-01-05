Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanya Roberts still alive, representative now says, after claiming she had died

Pingel, however, said Roberts, 65, remains in the ICU of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here and her condition is still not looking good.I did get confirmation of her death, but that was from a very distraught person OBrien.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 10:02 IST
Tanya Roberts still alive, representative now says, after claiming she had died

Actor Tanya Roberts, best known for James Bond movie ''A View to a Kill'' and TV series ''That '70s Show'', was mistakenly announced as dead late Sunday night, her representative Mike Pingle said a day after he confirmed her demise to multiple outlets. Pingle told The Hollywood Reporter that although her partner, Lance O'Brien, originally thought she had died, the hospital called Monday morning to report she was still alive. Pingel, however, said Roberts, 65, remains in the ICU of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here and her condition is still ''not looking good''.

''I did get confirmation (of her death), but that was from a very distraught person (O'Brien). ''And so yes, this morning at 10 am ... the hospital did call to say that she was still alive but it's not looking good. We will hopefully have information (soon). It's upsetting,'' the representative added.

During a video interview on Monday, Inside Edition captured O'Brien receiving a call telling him that Roberts had not passed. ''The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team,'' he told Inside Edition. TMZ, who broke the news of Roberts' alleged death, was also the first to report that she was still alive.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center would neither confirm nor deny any information due to ''patient privacy laws''. The LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said that Roberts is not a case in their department. On Sunday, Pingel said Roberts had collapsed while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve, then was admitted to the hospital.

The Hollywood Reporter was unable to speak with O'Brien..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Single-cell analysis of metastatic gastric cancer finds diverse tumour cell populations

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center who profiled more than 45,000 individual cells from patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis PC, defined the extensive cellular heterogeneity and identified two distinct subt...

Emma Stone expecting first child

Oscar winner Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband and Saturday Night Live scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news of Stones pregnancy to E News.Stone, 32, was photographed last week here sporting athleisure and revea...

Top-ranked sumo wrestler tests positive for COVID-19

A top-ranked sumo wrestler has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Japan Sumo Association on Tuesday said the wrestler, who goes by the name of Hakuho, underwent a polymerase chain reaction after detecting problems with his sense of sm...

South Korean tanker was boarded by armed Iran Guard forces

Armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops stormed a South Korean tanker and forced the ship to change course and travel to Iran, the vessels owner said Tuesday, the latest maritime seizure by Tehran amid heightened tensions with the West ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021