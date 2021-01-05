Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Sabarmati Ashram reopens for visitors after 9 months

With social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols in place, the premises has been opened for the public from Monday, the ashrams director, Atul Pandya, told PTI.Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the ashram, a former home of Mahatma Gandhi and a historic centre linked to Indias Independence movement, used to receive a large number of visitors every day.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:10 IST
Gujarat: Sabarmati Ashram reopens for visitors after 9 months

The historic Sabarmati Ashram here has reopened its doors for visitors, after remaining closed for over nine months due to the coronavirus outbreak, an ashram official said on Tuesday. With social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols in place, the premises has been opened for the public from Monday, the ashram's director, Atul Pandya, told PTI.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the ashram, a former home of Mahatma Gandhi and a historic centre linked to India's Independence movement, used to receive a large number of visitors every day. It is managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust.

''The ashram was shut for visitors since March 20 last year following the coronavirus outbreak. From Monday, we have once again opened the premises for visitors,'' Pandya said. ''People can visit the ashram between 10 am and 5 pm.

We have deployed our staff to guide them to maintain social distancing,'' he said. Sanitiser dispensers have been placed at 18 different places in the premises for the visitors, the official said.

Currently, the museum and 'Hriday Kunj', the house inside the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife had once lived, have been opened for the public, while the book shop, Khadi shop and charkha gallery in the premises will remain closed, he said. ''People will touch things at these shops and the charkha gallery, which is not advisable in the present situation. Thus, we have restricted the entry of visitors at these places. We are putting in place all possible measures to stop the spread of the virus,'' Pandya said.

The ashram, where the Father of the Nation resided between 1917 and 1930, was a major tourist attraction, both with domestic and foreign travellers, before the outbreak of COVID-19. On an average, around 2,000 people used to visit this historical place every day, Pandya said, adding that the footfalls are now going to be much less in the wake of the pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Buoyant German retail sales, jobs data belie broader COVID gloom

German retail sales rose in November and jobless numbers fell last month, against forecasts that both readings would worsen, suggesting parts of Europes largest economy have weathered the impact of the coronavirus unexpectedly well.Retail s...

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...

QUOTES-UK goes into COVID-19 lockdown - at what cost?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday saying the highly contagious new coronavirus variant first identified in Britain was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the health service. Britain announced on Tuesda...

Sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students and about its legal consequences. Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021