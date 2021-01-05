Rude Boy, Nigerian singer says "Covid is REAL," tests positive

The music star Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, has been tested positive for COVID-19, as he took it to Instagram and issued the statement.

The 39-year-old star shared the news on Instagram, earlier on Tuesday.

"Attention! F*ck it !!! Covid is real! I know, as a typical Nigerian or African, it's very hard to believe. Some will say "experience is the best teacher. Oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me," Okoye wrote."And they've been dealing with me for more than 10 days now sh*t is not funny. Worst sickness ever!Y'all better be careful out there. If you like believe me if you like don't believe me. you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance. Good luck! God help us all."

Okoye's diagnosis comes after a top comedian, Ali Baba called out the "fools", who doubt the existence of the COVID-19 virus.

"The second wave of COVID-19 is deadlier than the one before. People are dying — pastors, doctors, professors, billionaires, poor men, less privileged. People are dying every day. Those numbers you see aren't fake" Ali Baba said. "I have spoken with people who attended parties and died two days later. COVID-19 is real, don't let anyone deceive you. Anyone who tells you COVID-19 is a scam, don't trust the person," he added.