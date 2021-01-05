Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hate speech complaint against Kangana: cops fail to file report

A court here on Tuesday gave police time till February 5 asa last chance to file a report on a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister for posting alleged hateful messages on social media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:52 IST
Hate speech complaint against Kangana: cops fail to file report

A court here on Tuesday gave police time till February 5 asa last chance to file a report on a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister for posting alleged hateful messages on social media. In October, the magistrate's court had asked suburban Amboli police to conduct an inquiry into the `private complaint' and file a report by December 5.

The police failed to file a report and was given time till January 5, but it against missed the deadline. The court on Tuesday said the police was being given the last chance to file the report by February 5, said advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh who is also the complainant in the case.

The complaint said that Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had posted an objectionable message on Twitter in April targeting a particular community, following which her account was suspended. Ranaut herself then posted a video in support of her sister and referred to a sect of that community as terrorists in the same video, the complaint said, seeking police investigation and action against the two.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK COVID-19 daily reported cases pass 60,000 for the first time

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases in daily figures for the first time on Tuesday as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the virus.The news is another reminder of the severity...

France cranks up vaccine rollout to deliver shots faster

France is stepping up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout by widening further its first target group to include more health workers and simplifying a cumbersome process to deliver jabs more quickly, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday. F...

Health ministry ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in around a week

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within about a week, but a final decision on the launch date is yet to be taken. At a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said healthcar...

India, US have frictions, frustrations on trade front, lot of scope to expand flow of goods, services: Kenneth Juster

There is plenty of scope to expand the flow of goods and services between India and US to reach the full potential of the economic relationship, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Tuesday and noted that there are frictions and frustration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021