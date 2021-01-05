Left Menu
As Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, travelled after a year, he treated his fans to a selfie on Tuesday wearing a helmet-like face shield in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:53 IST
Kartik Aaryan equates biker and airport look with flight selfie: 'New Normal'
Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, travelled after a year, he treated his fans to a selfie on Tuesday wearing a helmet-like face shield in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star hopped on to Instagram and shared the picture while on board. In the picture, Aaryan's face is seen covered with a black mask, and the actor is seen sporting a face shield for protection from COVID-19.

Terming it the new normal, the 'Love Aaj Kal's tar captioned the post as, "Biker look = Airport look (aeroplane emoticon)#TravelAfterOneYear #NewNormal." Celebrity followers including Janhvi Kapoor and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within 25 minutes if being posted.

Many left red heart and lovestruck emoticons over the post. Of late, Kartik Aaryan has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' star shared selfies as he cherished his vacation time. (ANI)

