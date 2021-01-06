Dr Dre 'doing great' after hospitalisation

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre suffered an apparent brain aneurysm and he said he is getting ''excellent'' medical care at a hospital here. The 55-year-old music mogul, who is receiving treatment at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, also thanked well-wishers and friends for their prayers.

''Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. ''I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!'' Dre said in a statement issued by his team on Tuesday. The rapper and producer, whose real name is Andre Young, was reportedly rushed by ambulance to the medical centre's intensive care unit on Monday.

A multiple Grammy winner, Dre is regarded as one of the top earners in hip-hop. Eminem has been one of his longtime collaborators, with his most recent credits on the rapper's 2020 album 'Music To Be Murdered By - Side B', where Dre raps on ''Guns Blazing'' and also served as a co-producer for another track. Dre's collaborators also include the likes of Gwen Stefani, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, among others.

He is also the former co-owner of Death Row Records and co-founder of the hip hop group NWA also produced the 2015 NWA biopic ''Straight Outta Compton''. Dre is currently in divorce proceedings from his wife Nicole Young after 24 years of marriage. A hearing on spousal support and their prenuptial support had been set for Wednesday.