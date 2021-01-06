Left Menu
Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:30 IST
Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot's central, what more we know
The viewers are expecting main characters Villanelle and Eve to be back in Killing Eve Season 4. Image Credit: Facebook / Killing Eve

The renewal of Killing Eve for Season 4 was already accomplished in January last year before third season's premiere in April. The show was scheduled to be shot in Europe. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent fourth season of British dark comedy-drama spy thriller television series.

The filming for Killing Eve Season 4 was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The viewers are expecting main characters Villanelle and Eve to be back in Killing Eve Season 4. Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will surely return in the fourth season.

One writer of Killing Eve Season 4, Isis Davis said to BT.com that "there's still uncertainty around filming the series." "I don't think anyone really knows. With the new rules, and with Boris Johnson saying we're going to hit a second peak, I don't think anyone in the industry knows what's going on apart from writers because all we can do is write. For the production side of things, everyone's unsure."

The relationship between Eve and Villanelle will remain central to the story. It is clear that the pair are as drawn to one another but fans wonder whether or not they will find them happily ever after. Their complicated relationship is the focal point of the Emmy-nominated BBC show Killing Eve.

The viewers had seen Dasha Duzran (played by Harriet Walter) had a heart attack in Killing Eve Season 3. But the showrunner, Suzanne Heathcote recently said to TVLine that the writers "may find a way to resurrect her in season four." Now fans are wondering to get some flashbacks.

Killing Eve Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

