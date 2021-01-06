Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger Shroff announces second single 'Casanova'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday shared the first look of his upcoming single Casanova. Excited to share the first look of my second single that Ive sung and its your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:35 IST
Tiger Shroff announces second single 'Casanova'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday shared the first look of his upcoming single ''Casanova''. The ''Baaghi 3'' star made his singing debut last year with the track ''Unbelievable'', which was composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon and Avitesh Shrivastav.

Taking to Twitter, Shroff posted a 15-second teaser of his latest song and thanked his fans for encouraging him to record it. ''Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what's coming. #Casanova,'' the 30-year-old actor wrote.

Shroff will be next seen in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's ''Ganapath'', which is scheduled to go on floors this year. Reportedly, the actor will also headline a sports drama, which will see him playing the role of a boxer.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers

New Mexicos attorney general is accusing a company that recruits immigrant teachers from the Philippines to work at public schools of charging exorbitant fees and using deceptive financial tactics, according to a lawsuit announced Tuesday. ...

Lil Nas X releases children's book

Rapper Lil Nas X has launched a picture book, titled C is for Country, that will take the readers from ages three to seven on an alphabetical journeyThe Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, officially released the book on T...

UP shoe shopkeeper taken into police custody for selling shoe with caste name

A shoe seller in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was taken into police custody after a group of people objected to the caste-name Thakur etched on the soles of shoes he was selling. He was later allowed released. We had received information that...

Maha: Three held for abusing returning officer in Bhiwandi

Three persons, including a Shiv Sena candidate, were arrested for allegedly abusing a returning officer of the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Sena candidate Devram Shankar Gulvi a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021