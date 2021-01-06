Left Menu
Warner Bros re-ups Walter Hamada as president of DC Films

The American diversified multinational mass media Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc has re-appointed Walter Hamada as a president of its subsidiary film studio DC films.

06-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The American diversified multinational mass media Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc has re-appointed Walter Hamada as a president of its subsidiary film studio DC films. According to Variety, Hamada will continue to oversee the DC film fragment, along with features produced for the HBO Max streaming platform. His new contract will run through 2023.

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Group said, "Walter is not only passionate about story and the DC canon, he's also a thoughtful and incredibly talented executive who is fully committed to investing the time and care necessary for moviemaking on this scale." "With Walter overseeing our DC movies for theatrical exhibition and on HBO Max, we are excited for him and his team to bring more of these stories to life, working with new and established talent to broaden the reach and diversity of the DC cinematic universe," he added.

The re-enrolment comes after Hamada's name came up during an investigation by Warner Bros into conduct on its original Justice League. Hamada was not in charge of DC feature production and release of Justice League; he was a New Line executive at the time but has been looped in to the matter as acting president, reported Variety. Hamada currently oversees WBPG's slate of films based on DC's superheroes and super-villains, as well as titles based on other characters and stories also licensed from DC including its Vertigo and Mad Magazine imprints.

The group in a conversation with Variety told that it is looking forward to increasing its production level through producing several feature-length productions specifically for the HBO Max platform each year, while continuing to produce a roster of theatrical releases through the Warner Bros Pictures and New Line labels. In 2019, Hamada oversaw production of 'Shazam!' and Warner Bros Pictures' blockbuster 'Joker', which earned almost $1.1 billion at the global box office. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and for Hildur Gudnadottir's original score.

In February 2020, DC-Based Films released 'Birds of Prey' and Galo Gadot starred 'Wonder Woman 1984', which received a mixed review from critics and fans across the globe. Of the late, DC films will reportedly be coming up with 'The Suicide Squad', in theaters worldwide and on HBO Max in the U.S. this summer, and 'The Batman', 'Aquaman 2', 'The Flash', 'Black Adam', 'Shazam!', 'Fury of the Gods', 'Batgirl', 'Static Shock', and the recently announced Wonder Woman 3 in 2022. (ANI)

