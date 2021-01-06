Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Dhawan raises the temperature with latest shirtless picture on Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday treated his fans to a captivating picture in which he showcased his toned abs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:36 IST
Varun Dhawan raises the temperature with latest shirtless picture on Instagram
Varun Dhawan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday treated his fans to a captivating picture in which he showcased his toned abs. The 'Main Tera Hero' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a shirtless picture.

Keeping the caption simple, the 'Judwaa 2' star wrote, "Go get what's yours." Fans gushed over the picture in the comments section and it garnered more than five lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform within a few hours of being posted.

'Street Dancer' fellow celebrities and friends were quick to like and comment. Lauren Gottlieb left fire emoticons in the comments section. While, actor Rahul Shetty commented, " Dayummmm " along with fire emojis. The 'Student of The Year' actor, who was last seen in Hindi remake of the 1995 film of the same name 'Coolie No. 1', has recently announced the first schedule wrap of his upcoming Raj Mehta's directorial flick 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-starring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Target of selling 10 lakh electric 2-wheelers under FAME-II 'nowhere in sight': SMEV

With just 25,735 units of high speed electric two-wheelers sold in 2020, the ambitious target of generating a sale of 10 lakh such vehicles by March 2022 under FAME-II is nowhere in sight, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles S...

German cabinet agrees quota for women on company boards

Germanys cabinet approved on Wednesday legislation to force larger listed companies to have at least one woman on their management boards, following years of debate over the issue.The law builds on a 30 quota for supervisory boards introduc...

Panel on Shakti Act draft bill to meet women, lawyers outfits

The joint select committee of the Maharashtra legislature looking into the Shakti Act draft bill will hold open discussions with organisations representing women and lawyers in different parts of the state, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ...

'No law can order us': Greek Christians defy COVID ban on Epiphany services

Greek Christian churches held Epiphany services on Wednesday, openly defying government coronavirus restrictions that banned public gatherings including religious ceremonies on one of the most important days of the Orthodox calendar. Despit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021