Varun Dhawan raises the temperature with latest shirtless picture on Instagram
Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday treated his fans to a captivating picture in which he showcased his toned abs.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:36 IST
Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday treated his fans to a captivating picture in which he showcased his toned abs. The 'Main Tera Hero' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a shirtless picture.
Keeping the caption simple, the 'Judwaa 2' star wrote, "Go get what's yours." Fans gushed over the picture in the comments section and it garnered more than five lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform within a few hours of being posted.
'Street Dancer' fellow celebrities and friends were quick to like and comment. Lauren Gottlieb left fire emoticons in the comments section. While, actor Rahul Shetty commented, " Dayummmm " along with fire emojis. The 'Student of The Year' actor, who was last seen in Hindi remake of the 1995 film of the same name 'Coolie No. 1', has recently announced the first schedule wrap of his upcoming Raj Mehta's directorial flick 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-starring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. (ANI)
