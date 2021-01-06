Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming

James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel are taking their late night talk shows back home due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Los Angeles area that has brought calls for production on all films and TV shows to be halted indefinitely. Corden tweeted on Monday that he was headed back to his garage to film "The Late Late Show" and would remain there "until it's safe to return to our studio." Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85

French chef Albert Roux, who with his brother Michel brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and inspired generations of chefs, has died aged 85, his family said on Wednesday. He had been unwell for a while. The entrepreneurial Roux brothers were behind a culinary empire of successful restaurants, books, television programmes and a prestigious competition for chefs, exerting almost unparalleled influence on the British gourmet scene. Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital after reported aneurysm

Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was being treated by medics in hospital, after a media report said he had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care. Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU should share vaccines with Balkan neighbours, 13 governments say

The European Union should send coronavirus vaccines to its Balkan neighbours and do more to combat the virus in Ukraine, 13 of the EUs foreign ministers said in a joint letter to the blocs executive on Wednesday. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Re...

Plea in HC to quash DDA-DLF agreement regarding 129 acre land in west Delhi

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking to quash DDAs agreement with real estate major DLF transferring to the company around 129 acres of land in west Delhi which was taken over from various industries purportedly to develop a...

Relatives of deceased in Malegaon 2008 case write to Mukul Rohatgi not to appear for Lt Colonel Purohit

The relatives of the deceased in the Malegaon 2008 bomb blast case objected to the appearance of Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for accused Lt Colonel Purohit. Father, mother, wife and brother of six diseased sent letter to Muku...

RBI appoints full-time director of College of Supervisors

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said its College of Supervisors CoS, which was functioning in a limited way in virtual mode since May 2020, is now being fully operationalised with full-time director supported by an Academic Advisory Council A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021