Katrina Kaif kick-starts gym session with leg day, inspires fans to stay fit
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Wednesday shared a power-packed video of her leg workout session, inspiring her fans to workout in order to stay fit.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:48 IST
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Wednesday shared a power-packed video of her leg workout session, inspiring her fans to workout in order to stay fit. The 'Namaste London' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a video in which the actor is seen concentrating on her workout session in the gym.
Holding dumbbells in hands, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' star was seen dressed in a black T-shirt and matching shorts, which she paired with pink sports shoes. She captioned the post as "Leg day. getting back into it with @yasminkarachiwala ( can't see u) but u always with me setting the pace."
Of late, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating her fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Kaif treated her fans with some refreshing pictures of herself as she spent the first day of the year with her sister Isabelle Kaif. (ANI)
