Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drew Barrymore talks about her dating app experience

American actor Drew Barrymore recently had a chat with comedian Nikki Glaser on her talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and they talked about dating, which the actor said is "one of my favourite subjects ever to dissect."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:10 IST
Drew Barrymore talks about her dating app experience
Drew Barrymore (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Drew Barrymore recently had a chat with comedian Nikki Glaser on her talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and they talked about dating, which the actor said is "one of my favourite subjects ever to dissect." According to Fox News, the two first chatted about dating apps, and Glaser explained that "guys do not come across great on dating apps."

The 36-year-old comedian joked about men having very few photos of themselves that "accurately represent who they are." The 'Charlie's Angels' star said, "I went on an app -- I think you've been on this app, too -- where every guy was a surfer, a photographer, had a dog and definitely their best friend's kid."

"I was like: 'Wow this is like a cookie-cutter. It's like the same thing over and over and over.'" Her experience with the app was soured when a dating experience went poorly.

"I booked a date with one guy, finally, and then he stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet," Barrymore revealed. "I was like: 'Can't you be a jerk an hour before? That would have been such a time-saver.'"As per Fox News, during the conversation, she noted that being stood up by a dating app match isn't "shocking" because it "happens all the time."

The '50 First Dates' star said, "I was more miffed that it was at 3 o'clock when we were supposed to meet.I'm like, 'Just do that at 2.'" Glaser then said that being stood up is "just so disappointing" after spending time getting dressed and excited.

"Totally, I felt so stupid," Barrymore confessed. While the actor never disclosed which app she was using, Glaser said she understood the star to be talking about "the celebrity dating app."

Raya is a popular dating app with celebrities and requires an application process much stricter than most apps. Barrymore did, however, confirm that "there are big, high-power men" on the app, but she "didn't go for any of them."

"I was like: 'Oh, the comedy writer, that sounds fun,'" she said. Fox News reported that when Glaser suggested the date was intimidated by Barrymore, the hostess disagreed.

"I think he's just an uncourteous person who has reasons that are completely fine to him but is going about them all the wrong way," she said. "Screw that, Nikki, we got to face the facts. They're just not showing up. It may be personal, it may not be, but just whatever. Let's not fool ourselves in the middle of all of this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds, another indication of the gravity of the breach that has shaken Washington.The scale of the hack at ...

U.S. passes 21 mln COVID-19 cases with record hospitalizations as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark, deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination ef...

'We will not take it any more,' Trump tells supporters as Congress meets to certify Biden win

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters, including members of far-right groups, at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesdays meeting of Congress to confirm his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in N...

Criminal killed, 2 injured in shootout between rival factions in UP

A notorious criminal was killed and two others injured in a shootout between rival factions in the posh Gomti Nagar area of the Uttar Pradesh capital Wednesday night, police said. Ajit Singh, 39, who was a notorious criminal of Mau district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021