Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday revealed that she has midnight snacking habits just like her fans.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:12 IST
Sonakshi Sinha reveals she's a 'midnight snacker' in latest Instagram post
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday revealed that she has midnight snacking habits just like her fans. The 'Dabangg' star shared an intriguing video on Instagram in which the actor could be seen grabbing her favourite snacks. In the video, Sinha hide behind a kitchen shelf as she kept her favourite snacks on top of it. Following that, the 'Holiday' star, who is sporting a black hoodie, peeped into the camera and fill her arms with scrumptious snacks and walked away. The 'Akira' star captioned the post as," Busteddd!!!Haan haan mein midnight snacker hoon... bilkul aapki tarah. (Yes, I'm a midnight snacker, just like you)."

She added in Hindi along with laughing emoticons, "the difference is you guys don't create an Instagram reel out of it." Celebrity followers including Varun Sharma and more than 38 thousand fans liked the post, with many leaving comments.

Of late, Sinha has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Mission Mangal' star welcomed New Year with an open heart, and extended greetings to her fans, asking them to "be grateful to 2020 for the lessons it taught us". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

