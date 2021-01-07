Hariharan & Bickram Ghosh join hands to make music video

Left Menu
Popular singer Hariharan and percussionist Bickram Ghosh have joined hands to make a music video album Ishq which is being shot in different locales of Kolkata at present. The lyrics are set to the music by me, Bickram said on Wednesday.

07-01-2021
Popular singer Hariharan and percussionist Bickram Ghosh have joined hands to make a music video album 'Ishq' which is being shot in different locales of Kolkata at present. Hariharan and Bickram have come together for the first time to create such an album where the famous percussionist will compose the music and the national awards winner and one of 'Colonial Cousins' spearhead will render the vocals.

There are six romantic tracks in the album. Expressing his happiness, Bickram lauded his favourite, 'Hari ji', for spontaneously agreeing to record the songs and fly down to Kolkata to shoot the songs.

''Ishq was a project conceived by the two of us during a conversation and recently Hari ji enquired about it and I immediately agreed to shoot the six songs which were promptly recorded by Hari ji at his own studio in Mumbai. The lyrics are set to the music by me,'' Bickram said on Wednesday. The producers of the album said it will feature a few leading ladies of Bengal's entertainment industry such as Priyanka Sarkar, Bibriti Chatterjee, Sauraseni Mitra in the first phase where three songs will be shot among others.

The lyrics have been written by Sugato Guha, Rajiv Pandey and Sanjeev Tiwari. The video is being shot in different locations like the famed maidan and also in heritage location of North Calcutta.

''Hari jis silken voice creates a magic that is unparalleled. Bickram's arrangements are new age, edgy and has the hallmark of the maestro's well known fusion sound,'' the producers said. The album is set for Valentine's Day release.

