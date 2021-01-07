New season of Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man' to release on Feb 12

Left Menu
After announcing the second season of his much-loved Amazon Prime Video-based show 'The Family Man' as a New Year gift to fans, actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday announced that the fresh season of the show will premiere on February 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 12:50 IST
A still from teaser of 'The Family Man' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After announcing the second season of his much-loved Amazon Prime Video-based show 'The Family Man' as a New Year gift to fans, actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday announced that the fresh season of the show will premiere on February 12. The Padma Shri award-winning actor who is seen playing the role of a middle-class man serving as a world-class spy in the show, made the announcement by sharing a teaser of the new season on Twitter.

The teaser sees Bajpayee seated on a chair as a board behind his back holds several photographs and the face of an individual which is formed by connecting several bits and pieces together of several other pictures. "Chehre ke peeche chehra, raaz hai ismein gehra. (A face over another, holds a deep secret).#TheFamilyManOnPrime on 12th Feb @PrimeVideoIN," Bajpayee tweeted along with the teaser.

'The Family Man' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The series plots Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and father or a 'family man.'

The new season of the show will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade) taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. The series has been created and directed by Raj and DK and will see Bajpayee and Talpade reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar.

The series also marks the digital debut of southern superstar Samantha Akkineni in a never-seen-before avatar. (ANI)

