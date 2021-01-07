Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babylon Berlin Season 4: Filming can start in early 2021, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:13 IST
Babylon Berlin Season 4: Filming can start in early 2021, what more we know
The North Face actor Benno Fürmann could be back to reprise his role as Oberst Wendt, an ambitious and untrustworthy political police counsellor. Image Credit: Facebook / Babylon Berlin

When will Babylon Berlin be released for Season 4? In a January 2020 interview with Berliner Zeitung, the actress Liv Lisa Fries said that production would likely begin on the fourth season in late 2020.

The filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 is expected to commence in early 2021. Fans will be quite happy to know that the creator and director, Henk Handloegten confirmed earlier that Season 4 of Babylon Berlin would surely come back.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Henk Handloegten said.

Although Babylon Berlin Season 4's cast is yet to be announced, still we can say that Volker Bruch, Fritzi Haberlandt, Lars Eidinger, Liv Lisa Fries, Misel Maticevic, Leonie Benesch, and Karl Markovices. Apart from them, there are other actors like Hannah Herzsprung, Jordis Triebel, Jens Harzer, Thomas Thieme and many more.

The North Face actor Benno Fürmann could be back to reprise his role as Oberst Wendt, an ambitious and untrustworthy political police counsellor. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it.

A popular German magazine Qiez earlier reported that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Succession Season 3: Jeremy Strong spotted in Brooklyn, creator's opinion on filming

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine expands to GP services in UK

Supplies of the Oxford University vaccine produced by AstraZeneca vaccine have begun expanding to General Practice GP led services from Thursday to make it easier to protect care home residents and other vulnerable people against COVID-19, ...

Jailed HK activist Joshua Wong suspected of violating city's new security law

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kongs most prominent democracy activists who is serving a 13-12-month jail sentence for illegal assembly, is under suspicion for violating the citys national security law, according to a notice on his Facebook.W...

Pompeo angers China with Hong Kong sanctions threat

Washington may sanction those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong and will send the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to visit Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, drawing anger and the threat of retaliation fr...

LTI Becomes the Elite Services Partner of Snowflake

- Company is the launch partner for Snowcase program by Snowflake to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey MUMBAI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- Larsen Toubro Infotech BSE code 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021