Babylon Berlin Season 4: Filming can start in early 2021, what more we know

When will Babylon Berlin be released for Season 4? In a January 2020 interview with Berliner Zeitung, the actress Liv Lisa Fries said that production would likely begin on the fourth season in late 2020.

The filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 is expected to commence in early 2021. Fans will be quite happy to know that the creator and director, Henk Handloegten confirmed earlier that Season 4 of Babylon Berlin would surely come back.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Henk Handloegten said.

Although Babylon Berlin Season 4's cast is yet to be announced, still we can say that Volker Bruch, Fritzi Haberlandt, Lars Eidinger, Liv Lisa Fries, Misel Maticevic, Leonie Benesch, and Karl Markovices. Apart from them, there are other actors like Hannah Herzsprung, Jordis Triebel, Jens Harzer, Thomas Thieme and many more.

The North Face actor Benno Fürmann could be back to reprise his role as Oberst Wendt, an ambitious and untrustworthy political police counsellor. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it.

A popular German magazine Qiez earlier reported that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Succession Season 3: Jeremy Strong spotted in Brooklyn, creator's opinion on filming