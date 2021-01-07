Inexcusable act of carnage, chaos: Entertainment personalities react sharply to Capitol attack

Several cinema and music personalities, including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Cardi B, Richa Chadha, and Vir Das, have condemned the attack on the Capitol Hill in the US by thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump who clashed with police, calling it an act of ''terror'' and assault on democracy. The violent attack resulted in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election. The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

Many pointed out the difference in police response to the rioters at the Capitol building and protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement. ''Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt,'' wrote Ruffalo.

''Just think of the carnage had they not been white,'' added Evans. Oscar-winning director Matthew A Cherry said they would have ''dropped a whole bomb on the capitol if this was us''. Cardi B found the irony ''funny'' and the rapper asked, ''Weren't people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice - and now?'' Chadha said it was a ''dark day'' for America, describing the country an ''erstwhile spreader of offshore democracy''.

''Democracy is fragile, everywhere... needs to be saved from 'leaders' everywhere,'' she tweeted. Das said world leaders condemning these 'shocking images' from America was an ''architectural problem''. ''We need to design leader houses with more windows. So they can see their own back yards.'' Sharing pictures of the attack on Twitter, actor Swara Bhasker said this is ''what mob anarchy looks like''. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations.

Four people died on Wednesday, including one woman who was shot by a police officer, amid protests and rioting on Capitol Hill that resulted in dozens of demonstrators being arrested, police said. ''Ford v Ferrari'' director James Mangold called for a full boycott of the Fox News appealing for all ''fellow content makers'' to cancel any appearances on the network and use their power to keep ads for their projects off the channel as well.

''Frozen'' star Josh Gad questioned the police's credibility over the violent assault on the landmark building. ''This is either a dereliction of duty by the Capitol Police or a complicit desire to not plan for the known threat of chaos today. Either way, this is inexcusable. If you can be prepared for imaginary ANTIFA protesters, you had no business not prepping for these actual terrorists,'' Gad said.

''The Office'' star Rainn Wilson said the Capitol is ''under attack by terrorists''. Legendary musician Stevie Wonder was among several Hollywood names who demanded Trump's impeachment and said he was ''heartbroken and astounded'' with the turn of events.

Calling the outgoing POTUS a ''narcissistic and dangerous president'', Wonder said Trump is no longer able to serve as president because ''he can't accept defeat''. Scores of celebrities such as Dylan O'Brien, Chris Hayes, Dylan Minnette, and Halsey also called for his impeachment.

Trump, who earlier encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol, urged them to abide by the law and go back home after the violent clash. ''This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home,'' Trump said in a video message posted on Twitter. Director James Gunn said Trump ''had to wait until AFTER his followers had pushed past police and entered the Capitol building and there was a face off with guns, but, you know, okay.'' Actor-comic Sacha Baron Cohen, a staunch critic of Facebook, urged Mark Zuckerberg and the heads of Twitter, YouTube and Google to ban Trump.

''Is that finally enough for you to act?! It's time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!'' he tweeted. Singer Selena Gomez also slammed social media platforms for ''failing'' the American people.

''I hope you're going to fix things going forward,'' she added. ''The President just said 'we love you' to the armed mob storming The Capitol, replacing the American flag with a makeshift Trump flag,'' ''Top Chef'' host Padma Lakshmi tweeted.

The microblogging site later removed the video and some tweets in which Trump appeared to defend the actions of his supporters. In an unprecedented move, Twitter and Facebook have suspended Trump's accounts after he continued to push conspiracy theories about the November 3 election. Twitter suspended Trump's account for 12 hours and also blocked three of his tweets including a video of his address to his supporters.

Facebook said it would be blocking the president's account from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations. The protesters dispersed following the enforcement of curfew in the national capital. Mayor Bowser announced the curfew to prevent the situation from escalating.

Officials said the Capitol was secured, putting an end to nearly four-hour violent occupation by Trump supporters. Heavily armed police personnel were deployed to disperse the crowd..

