On his birth anniversary, here's a look back on Irrfan Khan's four soul-stirring films

Artists never die, they live through the legacy they leave behind in the form of their art, and this is the reason why Irrfan Khan is still immortal in our hearts and fans are celebrating his 54th birth anniversary today. A seasoned star with an impressive array of roles under his belt, Khan breathed his last on April 29 last year after battling rare cancer.

Kickstarting his career from the small screen, Khan tasted success in both Bollywood as well as Hollywood. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are four best works from his glorious career spanning 30 years. 1. Maqbool

Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Maqbool,' - an adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, saw Khan portraying the role of Miyan Maqbool, the right hand of an underworld don. Although the film did not perform well at the box-office, it received international appreciation and is to date regarded as one of the best portrayals of the departed actor. 2. The Lunchbox

The epistolary romance film 'The Lunchbox' saw Irrfan in a different avatar romancing Nimrat Kaur through letters. The Indian-French-German-American film was screened and lauded at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and also won the Grand Rail d'Or at the prestigious festival. 3. Paan Singh Tomar

The dark portrayal of the athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar in his biopic won Khan both, a National Film Award and a Filmfare. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial premiered at the 2010 British Film Institute London Film Festival. 4. The Namesake

One of the initial successes of Khan's career, 'The Namesake' is yet another film that drew international appreciation towards the star. Mira Nair's film which also starred Tabu, Kal Penn, and Sahira Nair was based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel of the same name. These are just a handful of several soul-stirring performances by the 'Salaam Bombay' star. Some of his Hollywood hits include 'The Amazing Spider-Man,' 'Jurassic World,' 'Life of Pi,' and 'Inferno.' He was also a part of the Oscar-winning flick 'Slumdog Millionaire.' (ANI)

