Isabelle Amara boards Blumhouse thriller 'Vengeance'

Actor Isabelle Amara, who gained attention for her role as Sally Avril in the superhero films ''Spider-Man: Homecoming'' and ''Avengers: Infinity War'', has joined the cast of upcoming thriller ''Vengeance''. The film comes from Blumhouse Productions and marks the directorial debut of ''The Office'' alum BJ Novak. According to Deadline, Novak has also penned the script and is starring in the movie.

Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher and Boyd Holbrook are also part of the cast. Like every Blumhouse pic, the logline is being kept under wraps. Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse, is producing the picture, along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer. Leigh Kilton-Smith, Chris Warner, and Novak are attached to executive produce.

Production is underway in Santa Fe, New Mexico..

