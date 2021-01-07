Left Menu
Alex Garland to next direct 'Men', Jessie Buckley eyed for main lead

Filmmaker Alex Garland has set up his new directorial project, titled Men with Irish actor Jessie Buckley being in talks for the lead role. The project is Garlands first feature film since 2018s Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman, and follows his series Devs, which wrapped up its run in April 2020 on FX.

Filmmaker Alex Garland has set up his new directorial project, titled ''Men'' with Irish actor Jessie Buckley being in talks for the lead role. The project is Garland's first feature film since 2018's ''Annihilation'', starring Natalie Portman, and follows his series ''Devs'', which wrapped up its run in April 2020 on FX. Buckley, the star on films such as ''I'm Thinking of Ending Things'', ''Wild Rose'' and ''Judy'', is being eyed for the movie alongside British actor Rory Kinnear, reported Variety.

If finalised, the actor will essay the role of a woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. ''Men'' reunites Garland and production banner A24 after the writer-director made his directorial debut with 2014's critically-acclaimed sci-fi movie ''Ex Machina''.

The filmmaker's writing credits include critically-acclaimed movies -- ''28 Days Later'', ''Sunshine'', ''Dredd'' and ''Never Let Me Go''. The new project will be produced by Scott Rudin, who previously back Garland's ''Annihilation'' and ''Devs''.

Eli Bush, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich are also on board as producers.

