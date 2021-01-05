Left Menu
Aquaman 2: ‘We'll be coming back,’ says Amber Heard

05-01-2021
We already discussed on a petition that was signed to get Amber Heard out from Warner Bros. distributed Aquaman 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Amber Heard

Will Amber Heard reprise her role in Aquaman 2? A rumor is up in the web world that a group of global fans recently contemplated to boycott Aquaman 2. Read further to know more in details.

We already discussed on a petition that was signed to get Amber Heard out from Warner Bros. distributed Aquaman 2. The figure reached near 1,800,000 now. But the filmmakers know that if the decision is taken against the majority, the box office result for Aquaman 2 may not appear as expected.

Although, Amber Heard confirmed that she would reprise her role as Mera in Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2, unconfirmed news circulated on social media claims that Emilia Clarke would replace Amber Heard as warrior Mera in Aquaman 2.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back ..I'm so excited to film that," said Amber Heard in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in November last year.

She also said these all are paid rumors and paid campaigns in social media that do not have any base in reality.

"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' happen. I'm excited to get started next year," she added.

However, Warner Bros has already confirmed Aquaman 2 is set to release on December 16, 2022, four years after the first film was released. But the expectations are high after the first movie Aquaman's revenue. The first film grossed 335.1 million USD in the United States and Canada and 812.6 million USD in other territories, for a total worldwide gross of 1.148 billion USD against the budget of 160–200 million USD. It became the highest-grossing installment in the DCEU and the highest-grossing film based on any DC character.

There is no official confirmation of the casting news but Amber Heard's fans always want her to return in the movie pairing with Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry the Aquaman.

The movie is set to be released on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

