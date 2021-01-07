Kangana Ranaut motivates fans with her workout video

Left Menu
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a workout video on Thursday, in which she gave a piece of motivational advice to her fans while acing up her fitness game.

Actor Kangana Ranaut working out (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a workout video on Thursday, in which she gave a piece of motivational advice to her fans while acing up her fitness game. The 'Manikarnika' actor took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a workout video with her Pilate's instructor. Ranaut, while captioning the post explained that nothing in this world is more important than one's own fitness, she wrote "Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits and pessimistic people."

She further added, "Stay in the company of great beings if you don't find them physically find their books or teachings." In the video, Kangana can be seen training hard while doing Pilates.

Ever since the actor has returned from her hometown in Manali, she has been spending a good amount of time in Mumbai. Kangana has started preparations for her next film 'Dhaakad', which will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Makhlai. (ANI)

