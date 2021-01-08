'Ellen DeGeneres Show' to resume production in studio without audience

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will resume production from Monday (local time) without any studio audience at the Warner Bros. studio. As per Variety, the syndicated talk show from WB's Telepictures Productions stayed dark this week instead of returning to production as scheduled due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County.

The show has been airing reruns since December 10 after the host Ellen was diagnosed with Covid-19. The studio and the team of the show had planned to resume production from January 4 but it could not happen due to the high health risk and also because Southern California's hospitals are already over-extended due to high number of cases, according to Variety.

Ellen intends to go back to the studio with a skeleton staff and crew on Monday with an aim to minimize the number of people on the sets. (ANI)

