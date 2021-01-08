Odd News Roundup: Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis

A Danish animated children's TV show about a man with the superpower of an infinitely extendable penis has divided opinion among parents and politicians in Denmark. The show, "John Dillermand" - which roughly translates as 'John Pee-Pee' - has aired on state broadcaster DR since late December. The show features an animated clay man in a striped red and white outfit with an extendable - sometimes helpful, sometimes out of control, yet fully clothed - penis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)