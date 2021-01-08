Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman who confronted Black teen arrested in California

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 11:06 IST
Woman who confronted Black teen arrested in California

A California woman seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel was arrested Thursday in her home state. Miya Ponsetto was confirmed as the woman in the Dec. 26 video by her attorney, Sharen Ghatan. She was jailed Thursday night in Ventura County, California, booking documents show.

The New York Police Department sent detectives out to speak with her earlier Thursday.

Ghatan said Ponsetto is “emotionally unwell'' and remorseful after the conflict at the Arlo Hotel in lower Manhattan between her and 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. The altercation was recorded by Harrold's father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and put online.

In his video, an agitated woman is seen demanding her phone be returned while a hotel manager tries to settle the situation.

Security video later released by the NYPD shows the woman frantically chasing down the teen as he tried to exit the hotels front door. She’s seen grabbing him from behind before both tumble to the ground. Harrold has said the phone was returned by an Uber driver shortly afterward. The altercation drew comparisons to cases like that of Amy Cooper, a white woman who was charged with filing a false report for calling 911 and saying she was being threatened by “an African American man” during a dispute in New Yorks Central Park in May.

Harrold has called on the Manhattan district attorney to bring assault and battery charges against Ponsetto.

Ghatan said early Thursday she had not been in contact with anyone from the NYPD.

Ghatan said she spoke to her client, who lives near Los Angeles, on Thursday, and that “she strikes me as someone whos unwell.'' She said Ponsetto “lashed out'' over worry about her phone disappearing, and that it wasn't racially motivated.

It “could have been anyone,'' she said.

MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Head of Chinese bank behind foreign building spree jailed

The former chairman of the main Chinese state bank behind Beijings initiative to build railways and ports across dozens of Asian countries has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges, a court announced.Hu Huaibang was sentenc...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now PfizerBioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants, study saysPfizer Inc and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against the so-called N5...

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats were moving closer to a historic step on Friday as they weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that breached the U.S. Cap...

Soccer-Manchester City acquire oldest existing FA Cup trophy

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the new owner of the oldest existing version of the FA Cup trophy, having purchased the silverware at a recent auction, the Premier League club said on Friday. The Football Associa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021