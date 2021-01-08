Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Clover Chapter 278: Asta-Noelle’s vital roles, Vanica vs Charlotte Roselei fight

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-01-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 12:44 IST
Black Clover Chapter 278: Asta-Noelle’s vital roles, Vanica vs Charlotte Roselei fight
In Black Clover Chapter 278, Tabata can use the usual symmetric storyline. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

When is Black Clover Chapter 278 going to be released? The manga enthusiasts are little bit disappointed after learning that Black Clover's imminent chapter will be after a small hiatus. Read further to know Chapter 278 will entertain the manga lovers.

Black Clover Chapter 278 spoilers claim that the manga lovers will be amused with the fight between Dante and Nacht and it could be one-sided. BlockToro reported all the three members of the dark triad would be easily defeated in the start, only for their demons to take over and stomp the Black Bulls.

According to the spoilers, Asta and Noelle will play an important role in Black Clover Chapter 278 as they arrive as the last resort for the magic knights. Noelle was last seen learning the Ultimate Magic technique from the Elves and we have only been teased about the powers so far.

In Black Clover Chapter 278, Tabata can use the usual symmetric storyline. It can show Nacht and Jack taking on Dante as it is the third matchup. The manga aficionados are ardently waiting to see the severe clash between Dante and Nacht. One of them will die.

EconoTimes claimed that two Diamond Generals would join Vanica's dark group in Black Clover Chapter 278. Megicula cursed them after their defeat.

The previous chapter of Black Clover featured the continuation of the fight against the Dark Triad. Chapter 278 is expected to cover the fight between Vanica, one of the Dark Triad, and Charlotte Roselei, who just showcased her newly unlocked power, GameNGuides noted.

Black Clover Chapter 278 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 17, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden's sword

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

M&S clothing sales hammered by lockdowns in Christmas quarter

Marks Spencer on Friday reported another big fall in clothing and homewares sales in its Christmas quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand and restrictions to stem the spread of the virus closed stores.Marks Spencer MS, one of the be...

Vietnam says U.S. probe over its currency, timber could harm both countries

A United States investigation into Vietnams currency and its timber could harm bilateral relations, cause undesirable effects and negatively impact workers and consumers in both countries, Vietnams trade minister told his U.S. counterpart o...

4 injured as Indore-bound bus falls into ditch in Rajasthan's Kota

Four people were injured when a bus fell into a nearly 30-foot-deep ditch along a national highway here in the early hours of Friday, police said.The private bus was carrying nearly 17 passengers besides the driver and his two helpers when ...

FBI offers reward for details of those behind Washington pipe bombs

The FBI is offering a reward of up to 50,000 for information on the individuals responsible for placing pipe bombs in the committee headquarters of the key U.S. political parties in the capital, the agency said. Many law enforcement agencie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021