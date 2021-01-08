Black Clover Chapter 278: Asta-Noelle’s vital roles, Vanica vs Charlotte Roselei fight

When is Black Clover Chapter 278 going to be released? The manga enthusiasts are little bit disappointed after learning that Black Clover's imminent chapter will be after a small hiatus. Read further to know Chapter 278 will entertain the manga lovers.

Black Clover Chapter 278 spoilers claim that the manga lovers will be amused with the fight between Dante and Nacht and it could be one-sided. BlockToro reported all the three members of the dark triad would be easily defeated in the start, only for their demons to take over and stomp the Black Bulls.

According to the spoilers, Asta and Noelle will play an important role in Black Clover Chapter 278 as they arrive as the last resort for the magic knights. Noelle was last seen learning the Ultimate Magic technique from the Elves and we have only been teased about the powers so far.

In Black Clover Chapter 278, Tabata can use the usual symmetric storyline. It can show Nacht and Jack taking on Dante as it is the third matchup. The manga aficionados are ardently waiting to see the severe clash between Dante and Nacht. One of them will die.

EconoTimes claimed that two Diamond Generals would join Vanica's dark group in Black Clover Chapter 278. Megicula cursed them after their defeat.

The previous chapter of Black Clover featured the continuation of the fight against the Dark Triad. Chapter 278 is expected to cover the fight between Vanica, one of the Dark Triad, and Charlotte Roselei, who just showcased her newly unlocked power, GameNGuides noted.

Black Clover Chapter 278 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 17, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

