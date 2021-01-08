Ghibli's 'Earwig and the Witch' to premire in theatres, HBO Max in February

Studio Ghibli's ''Earwig and the Witch'' will release in select theatres in the US, and premiere digitally on streaming platform HBO Max, in February. The CG-animated movie is the legendary Japanese animation studio's first feature in four years.

It will open in select cinema halls in the US on February 3, in both subtitled and English-dubbed versions, via longtime partner Fathom Events, and follow with a February 5 release on WarnerMedia-owned streaming service. GKIDS Films, which handles North American distribution for Studio Ghibli, shared the premiere dates on Twitter. ''Get ready for #EARWIG AND THE WITCH from Goro Miyazaki & Studio #Ghibli. Guitar. Opens in select theatres on FEB 3 Streaming on @HBOMax on FEB 5,'' the tweet read.

Studio Ghibli is credited for creating globally-loved animation movies such as ''Spirited Away'', ''My Neighbor Totoro'' and ''Princess Mononoke''. ''Earwig and the Witch'' is directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of the studio's co-founder and Academy Award winner Hayao Miyazaki.

The English-language voice cast includes Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves and Dan Stevens.

