Sedition case: Kangana reaches Bandra police station

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:37 IST
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut onFriday reached the Bandra police station here to record herstatement in a case related to sedition and other charges.

Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category securityof CRPF personnel, arrived at the police station in suburbanMumbai around 1 pm along with her advocate amid heavy mediapresence.

The Bandra police had registered an FIR against Ranautand her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmitybetween communities through their remarks in October, anofficial said.

The FIR was registered following orders from amagistrates court in Bandra.

The court had directed the police to carry out aninquiry against Ranaut and her sister after a complaint waslodged against them for allegedly trying to create hatred andcommunal tension through their social media posts.

Munawwar Ali Sayyad, a casting director and fitnesstrainer, had filed the complaintreferring to tweets and otherstatements of Ranaut and her sister.

They were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promotingenmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race),295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A(sedition), 34 (common intention).

Earlier, the Mumbai police had sent notices threetimes asking them to appear for recording their statements inthe case.

The Bombay High Court in November had granted interimprotection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directedthem to appear before the police on January 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

