Is Inside Out 2 renewed? Know director’s opinion on its making

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:27 IST
The viewers believe the creators will bring justice to them by working on Inside Out 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Out 2

Is there any possibility of Inside Out 2 movie's release in future? The viewers are all waiting for the good news related to the making of second sequel of Inside Out. Many may not know that the making of a sequel was earlier planned.

After the release of Inside Out, the director Peter Docter was asked for his plan to work on Inside Out 2. He said they always wanted to work on the next installment, but Walt Disney and Pixar were silent on it.

"We will see if anything turns up. To me, it's not as simple as: 'We liked it, so let's make another one.' What happens is you design these characters not so much looks-wise but as they are as characters and people for a story. So we'll explore it and see what happens," said Peter Docter.

Pixar President Jim Morris said in July 2016 that the demand for filming Inside Out 2 was high the company was committed to its resource to other movie concepts.

The viewers believe the creators will bring justice to them by working on Inside Out 2. The previous cliffhangers should be addressed in the sequel.

Fans want to see the protagonist Riley's teenage life. What could happen next with Riley and the emotions that guide her? When the movie ended we saw Riley turned 12. Does Inside Out 2 will show her love life? In the last movie, we heard of a red button that says 'puberty' is still left to explain. So many cliffhangers are suggesting the possibility of a further sequel to come.

Moreover, the success of the last sequel also shows the way to the making of Inside Out 2. The last film earned USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The film made a global total of USD 857.6 million against the budget of USD 175 million.

The much-awaited Inside Out 2 seems to take additional time as it is yet to be renewed. Stay Tunes to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood animated movies.

