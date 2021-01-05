Left Menu
Development News Edition

Movies for kids/children in 2021 for more fun amid pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:22 IST
Movies for kids/children in 2021 for more fun amid pandemic
Raya and the Last Dragon is the story of long age dragons that saved their land Kumandra from sinister monsters, Druun. Image Credit: YouTube / Walt Disney Animation Studios

The year 2020 has undeniably changed world history in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic from China's Wuhan. This persisting plight continues to play havoc with the future of today's kids globally. We may have already stepped into 2021, but our health sector is still in a very crippled state due to coronavirus pandemic that intensely continues to take the kids' and children's future to unknown direction from the prisms of health, education, career and many more things.

This is not at all new that the kids and children have already started suffering from boredom staying at home for almost a year. We believe, this is an utmost responsibility of the movie creators to bring something new, entertaining and educative for them. And let us warmly notify you that 2021 is going to witness several interesting kids' movies, which will surely relax and inspire them and mainly assist from getting out of boredom. Here you go:

Tom and Jerry (February 26, 2021)

Tom and Jerry (titled Tom and Jerry: The Movie) is set to be produced by the Warner Animation Group. The upcoming movie is based on the characters of the same name created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

Image Credit: Facebook / Tom and Jerry

Kids one of the most favorite cartoons Tom and Jerry a comedy film set to produce by Warner Animation Group and based on the characters of the same name created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Tim Story is the director of Tom and Jerry. The film is all about the adaption of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and forms their rivalry. The imminent movie Tom and Jerry will feature archive recordings of William Hanna who did all of the original screeches yells gasps shrieks howls and screams for Tom and Jerry that were heard in the original cartoons from 1942 to 1957.

Peter Rabbit 2 (February 12, 2021)

Peter Rabbit 2 (titled Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway) is set to be produced by Will Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian. This is another live-action/animated comedy movie directed by the producer Gluck himself. It is based on the stories of Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potter. Peter Rabbit 2 is the sequel to Peter Rabbit of 2018.

Image Credit: Facebook / Peter Rabbit Movie

The movie talks about the story of Bea, Thomas, and rabbits. Thomas and Bea are married, living with Peter and his rabbit family. Peter will move to a big city and finds himself where his naughtiness is appreciated and he figures out his aim in life. After facing several delays due to Covid-19 pandemic the movie is currently set to hit the UK theatres on February 12, in Australia on March 18, and in the United States on April 2.

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5, 2021)

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios, Raya and the Last Dragon is the upcoming computer-animated adventure fantasy film. The film is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim's written film features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu, the last dragon.

Raya and the Last Dragon is the story of long age dragons that saved their land Kumandra from sinister monsters, Druun. The dragons and humans used to live together in Kumandra. Those same monsters again return after 500 years, Raya to track down the last dragon to stop the monsters.

Image Credit: Facebook / Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon will release on Disney Plus and in theatre at the same time this spring.

Boss Baby: Family Business (September 17, 2021)

Boss Baby 2 is another imminent kids or children movie, which is believed to be quite fascinating even for all age groups. It has got the title 'Boss Baby: Family Business'. Boss Baby 2 is the second sequel to the children's much-loved movie The Boss Baby. The film is directed by Marla Frazee and is based on the book of the same name.

In the last installment, we saw Tim Templeton narrating the story of his childhood and his parents, Ted and Janice. Tim was introduced to a little boy Ted as his brother with manly behavior.

Image Credit: Facebook / Boss Baby

In Boss Baby 2, Tim and his Boss Baby bro Ted are adults now and drifted away from each other. Tim is now married. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. The new boss baby will try to bring them together and inspire a new family business.

The movie is scheduled to hit the cinemas on September 17, 2021.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to learn about more upcoming movies.

Also Read: Shrek 5 can portray story from scratch with more twists in storyline

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic: Respect final results of the election, urge UN, partners

It will be up to the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic to proclaim the final results and to all political actors to respect the decisions of the Court, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operation...

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute declare truce, pledge for smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

A day after Bharat Biotech slammed Serum Institute of Indias CEO Adar Poonawalla for his water comment about some COVID-19 vaccines, both the vaccine makers on Tuesday jointly pledged for a smooth roll out of the antidote in the country and...

Active COVID-19 cases in India less than 2.5 lakh and declining: Health secretary

Indias active COVID-19 cases are less than 2.5 lakhs and are continuing to fall which has led to a decline in the overall burden on the health delivery structure, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday. The active cases in th...

Lanka to finalise agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

Sri Lanka is all set to finalise an agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine via the United Nations-backed COVAX facility, which subsidises the shots for 92 low and middle income countries. The COVAX or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access programme ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021