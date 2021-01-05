Movies for kids/children in 2021 for more fun amid pandemic

The year 2020 has undeniably changed world history in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic from China's Wuhan. This persisting plight continues to play havoc with the future of today's kids globally. We may have already stepped into 2021, but our health sector is still in a very crippled state due to coronavirus pandemic that intensely continues to take the kids' and children's future to unknown direction from the prisms of health, education, career and many more things.

This is not at all new that the kids and children have already started suffering from boredom staying at home for almost a year. We believe, this is an utmost responsibility of the movie creators to bring something new, entertaining and educative for them. And let us warmly notify you that 2021 is going to witness several interesting kids' movies, which will surely relax and inspire them and mainly assist from getting out of boredom. Here you go:

Tom and Jerry (February 26, 2021)

Tom and Jerry (titled Tom and Jerry: The Movie) is set to be produced by the Warner Animation Group. The upcoming movie is based on the characters of the same name created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

Kids one of the most favorite cartoons Tom and Jerry a comedy film set to produce by Warner Animation Group and based on the characters of the same name created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Tim Story is the director of Tom and Jerry. The film is all about the adaption of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and forms their rivalry. The imminent movie Tom and Jerry will feature archive recordings of William Hanna who did all of the original screeches yells gasps shrieks howls and screams for Tom and Jerry that were heard in the original cartoons from 1942 to 1957.

Peter Rabbit 2 (February 12, 2021)

Peter Rabbit 2 (titled Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway) is set to be produced by Will Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian. This is another live-action/animated comedy movie directed by the producer Gluck himself. It is based on the stories of Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potter. Peter Rabbit 2 is the sequel to Peter Rabbit of 2018.

The movie talks about the story of Bea, Thomas, and rabbits. Thomas and Bea are married, living with Peter and his rabbit family. Peter will move to a big city and finds himself where his naughtiness is appreciated and he figures out his aim in life. After facing several delays due to Covid-19 pandemic the movie is currently set to hit the UK theatres on February 12, in Australia on March 18, and in the United States on April 2.

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5, 2021)

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios, Raya and the Last Dragon is the upcoming computer-animated adventure fantasy film. The film is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim's written film features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu, the last dragon.

Raya and the Last Dragon is the story of long age dragons that saved their land Kumandra from sinister monsters, Druun. The dragons and humans used to live together in Kumandra. Those same monsters again return after 500 years, Raya to track down the last dragon to stop the monsters.

Raya and the Last Dragon will release on Disney Plus and in theatre at the same time this spring.

Boss Baby: Family Business (September 17, 2021)

Boss Baby 2 is another imminent kids or children movie, which is believed to be quite fascinating even for all age groups. It has got the title 'Boss Baby: Family Business'. Boss Baby 2 is the second sequel to the children's much-loved movie The Boss Baby. The film is directed by Marla Frazee and is based on the book of the same name.

In the last installment, we saw Tim Templeton narrating the story of his childhood and his parents, Ted and Janice. Tim was introduced to a little boy Ted as his brother with manly behavior.

In Boss Baby 2, Tim and his Boss Baby bro Ted are adults now and drifted away from each other. Tim is now married. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. The new boss baby will try to bring them together and inspire a new family business.

The movie is scheduled to hit the cinemas on September 17, 2021.

