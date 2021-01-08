Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:29 IST
'Mean Girls' won’t be returning to Broadway
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

''Mean Girls'' musical will not be back when Broadway reopens, the producers have announced. The musical, based on actor-comedienne-writer Tina Fey's 2004 film of the same name, opened on Broadway in 2018 and grossed USD 124 million by the time it closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original film and the stage show follow Cady after she transfers to a new school and finds herself hanging out with the popular girls.

Fey had announced last year that she was working on a big screen adaptation of the musical.

''Thank you to the brilliant creative team, cast and crew that brought 'Mean Girls' to life from our first reading to final performance,'' producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement to Variety.

''We remain excited to bring this musical to the big screen, relaunch the tour and prepare for a London production. I look forward to the day, hopefully soon, when theatres can open their doors again,'' the statement further read. Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures were also attached as producers on the musical. The Broadway production's original cast included Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Grey Henson and Kyle Selig.

The producers said the closing was due to the ongoing Broadway shutdown. "The chance to bring this show to Broadway, with such a talented young ensemble and five astounding female leads, has been a dream come true. And to our fierce and dedicated fans – the limit of our gratitude does not exist,'' Fey said.

