Sedition case: Kangana records her statement before police, puts out video asking for support

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday recorded her statement at the Bandra police station in a case related to sedition and other charges, and claimed in a video earlier in the day that she was being targeted for expressing her views.

Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel, arrived at the police station in suburban Mumbai around 1 pm along with her advocate amid heavy media presence.

A magistrate’s court in Bandra had directed the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel following a complaint against them for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension through their social media posts. Casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyad, had filed the complaint referring to tweets and other statements from Ranaut and her sister.

The police registered an FIR in October. They were booked under IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition).

Ahead of her visit to the station, Ranaut put out a video on Twitter to say she was being targeted for expressing her opinion on issues related to the country's welfare.

''My house was demolished illegally. When I talk about the welfare of the farmers there are cases being registered against me almost every day, for instance there is a case against me because I laughed,'' she claimed in the 1.30 minute video on Twitter.

The video was titled, “Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation... I stood for you it's time you stand for me”.

She said there was a case against sister Rangoli for speaking up the attacks on doctors during the initial days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

''Even my name was added in that case even though I was not even on Twitter at the time. Usually, this does not happen, but it was done. And our Honourable Chief Justice rejected this saying this case does not make any sense.'' Ranaut said she did not know why she was ordered to mark her attendance at the police station.

''... and no one is telling me what kind of attendance is this? I have also been told that I can’t talk about the torture that I am being subjected to with anyone.'' The 33-year-old actor also brought in the Supreme Court of India in her video and ended with “Jai Hind”.

Mumbai Police had sent notices against the sisters thrice, asking them to appear for recording their statements in the case.

The Bombay High Court in November had granted interim protection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directed them to appear before the police on January 8.

