Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to end marriage due to regular relationship issues
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be ending their six-year-old marriage as he was so engrossed in his schedule of creating music that he had no time for her or their children and they faced other relationship issues too.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:42 IST
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be ending their six-year-old marriage as he was so engrossed in his schedule of creating music that he had no time for her or their children and they faced other relationship issues too. According to E! News, Kardashian who has long praised her superstar singer husband Kanye West for being with him in her odds is now being rolling out for filing for divorce due to regular relationship issues.
The 21-time Grammy winner holed up in the $14 million Jackson Hole ranch has been busy in creating a work-life space for him to record his long-delayed 10th studio album, according to sources. "He is focused solely on creating right now and is extreme about it. He will spend hours on hours creating new music, editing or creating pieces for his line, and doesn't give himself breaks," an insider told E! News of Kanye this past summer. The hectic schedule created by West translated to no time for Kardashian and children North, Saint, Chicago, and 19-month-old Psalm.
With the coronavirus keeping everyone largely locked down, turning parents into teachers and 24/7 entertainment, "2020 was hard being home with the kids at all times. Having four kids is chaotic and crazy. Kim was exhausted and spent. It was a stressful situation, she was studying for the bar and dealing with so much," a close source explained to E! News. Kardashian and West who are still looking forward to saving their six-year marriage, have been taking therapy for their relationship to work. "She and Kanye have been in counseling and trying to work through things, but she doesn't have much hope. She has been in contact with her lawyers again to work out a settlement," admitted the close source. (ANI)
