Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan-starrer 'Power' to release on Jan 14 on ZeePlex

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:20 IST
Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan's ''Power'' is scheduled to release on January 14 on pay-per-view platform ZeePlex, the makers announced on Friday.

The film, which explores the themes of hatred, anger, love and revenge, has been directed by filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vijay Galani. Set in the 1990s, the movie traces the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud and explores their battle for their love and what is right or wrong.

Shariq Patel, CEO ZeePlex, called ''Power'' a very entertaining film and said that they are hopeful it will be enjoyed by the audience.

'''Power' goes well with our endeavour to bring only the best content for our viewers. We at ZeePlex are in a constant rush to bring the best content from all over the world to our viewers.

'''Power' is one such story and we are determined to back such out-of-the-box stories,'' Patel said in a statement.

