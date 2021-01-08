Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Neil Young joins rights harvest with sale of half his songbook

Singer-songwriter Neil Young has sold a half share of the rights to his entire catalogue of 1,180 songs to London-listed specialist investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the company said on Wednesday. Young, 75, famed for songs including "Heart Of Gold", "Rocking In The Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk", has released over 50 studio albums and 20 live albums, of which seven went platinum and three multi-platinum. Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis

A Danish animated children's TV show about a man with the superpower of an infinitely extendable penis has divided opinion among parents and politicians in Denmark. The show, "John Dillermand" - which roughly translates as 'John Pee-Pee' - has aired on state broadcaster DR since late December. The show features an animated clay man in a striped red and white outfit with an extendable - sometimes helpful, sometimes out of control, yet fully clothed - penis. Netflix raises monthly charges for UK subscribers

Netflix Inc on Wednesday raised subscription prices for millions of customers in Britain, as the video streaming giant invested heavily in local content such as "The Crown" , "Sex Education" and "Top Boy". Netflix hiked the price of the popular two-screen standard subscription by 1 pound to 9.99 pounds ($13.60) per month and the premium subscription by 2 pounds to 13.99 pounds. Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital after reported aneurysm

Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was being treated by medics in hospital, after a media report said he had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care. Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

