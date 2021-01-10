Grimes says she has COVID-19

Singer Grimes has revealed that she has contracted the novel coronavirus.

The 32-year-old musician shared the news on Instagram Story.

''Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream ... 2021,'' Grimes wrote on Friday.

She posted the text over a screenshot of the single art for SZA's latest one-off ''Good Days,'' encouraging fans and followers to listen as well.

Last week, Grimes released the Rave Edition of her 2020 album 'Miss Anthropocene'. The original album topped Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in March and peaked at No 4 on Billboard's Alternative Albums chart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)