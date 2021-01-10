Left Menu
Preity Zinta cherishes friendship with Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

As her beloved friend Hrithik Roshan ringed in his 47th birthday, Preity Zinta on Sunday shared the sweetest birthday wish for him along with a short montage of their throwback pictures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:57 IST
Preity Zinta with Hrithik Roshan. Image Credit: ANI

As her beloved friend Hrithik Roshan ringed in his 47th birthday, Preity Zinta on Sunday shared the sweetest birthday wish for him along with a short montage of their throwback pictures. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star took to her Instagram and shared a video that showcased a collaborative montage of throwback pictures of herself and Roshan that inclusive of behind the scene shots of their movies to the get-together parties they attended.

Adoring their friendship in the caption, she wrote "Happy Birthday my darling @hrithikroshan I'm so proud of you & so proud of how far we have come. I still remember coming late for my 19th birthday party & seeing you & Suz waiting for me with that massive cake." "Seems like a lifetime now, so here's to a lifetime of love, happiness, sexiness, success & good health always cuz it's not what we have in life but who we have in life that matters. Love you loads #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayHrithik #Friendsforever #Ting," Zinta added with red heart emoticons.

The duo has worked together in Hindi blockbuster films like Mission Kashmir (2000), Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and Lakshya (2004). Earlier in the day, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also extended birthday greetings to the star. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

