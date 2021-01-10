Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFI announces online masterclasses, screenings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:45 IST
IFFI announces online masterclasses, screenings

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday announced a line-up of programmes, including masterclasses, in-conversation sessions and movie screenings, which will be streamed online on the official social media pages of the movie gala.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

The first ever ''hybrid'' edition of the festival will screen Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar's ''Live Flesh'', ''Bad Education'' and ''Volver'' in the Retrospective films category, along with Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's ''The Square'' and ''Force Majeure''.

Filmmakers Shekhar Kapur, Priyadarshan, Perry Lang, Subhash Ghai and Tanvir Mokammel will have their masterclasses streamed online. The in-conversation sessions will have filmmaker Ricky Kej, Rahul Rawail, Madhur Bhandarkar, Pablo Cesar, Abu Bakr Shawky, Prasoon Joshi, John Mathew Matthan, Anjali Menon, Aditya Dhar, Prasanna Vithanage, Hariharan, Vikram Ghosh, Anupama Chopra, Sunil Doshi, Dominic Sangma, Sunit Tandon.

The gala will also host sessions by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) faculty Mazhar Kamran, Madhu Apsara and Pankaj Saxena will also be held online.

Apart from the opening and closing ceremony, which will be live telecast, few world panorama films will also be streamed online.

It will also have the world premiere of ''Mehrunisa''.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the upcoming edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

24 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,193

Noida UP, Jan 10 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,193, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 279 from 271 the previous ...

Bird flu: Delhi's Sanjay Lake declared 'alert zone' after 17 more ducks found dead

Amid a bird flu scare in different parts of the country, 17 more ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake here on Sunday, prompting authorities to declare it an alert zone, officials said.This comes a day after the Delhi Development Authority D...

Alexander Lukashenko promises new Belarus draft constitution by end of this year

A new draft constitution for Belarus, which President Alexander Lukashenko has touted as a solution to a political crisis but the opposition rejects as a sham, will be drawn up this year, Lukashenko said in an interview to be broadcast on S...

Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks

A man killed three people and wounded four others in a series of shootings over roughly four hours that started on Chicagos South Side and ended with his death in a shootout with police in a parking lot just north of the city.Investigators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021