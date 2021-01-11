Left Menu
'Sex and the City' set for revival at HBO Max

The much-loved chick-flick drama 'Sex and the City' is getting a revival at HBO Max.

A still from the short teaser of the revival of the show (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The much-loved chick-flick drama 'Sex and the City' is getting a revival at HBO Max. According to Variety, the new chapter is titled 'And Just Like That...' and will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

While, Parker, Nixon and Davis are also set to executive produce the show along with Michael Patrick King, Kim Cattrall, who essayed the role of Samantha Jones in the original series, will not be making a comeback. The revival will revolve around Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate through friendship and love in their 50s.

The series which is set to begin production in the New York City during late spring will consist of ten episodes each with the duration of 30 minutes, as per Variety. Davis, Parker, and Nixon confirmed the long-rumoured news of a revival of the show on Instagram on Sunday (local time) and also shared a short teaser.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humour and the beloved city that has always defined them," Variety quoted Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, as saying. 'Sex and the City' was created by Darren Star and is based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell. The original show premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004 on HBO. (ANI)

