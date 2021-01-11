Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reportedly reunite with royals for first time since 'Megxit'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite publicly with the royal family this spring for the first time since they gave up their titles, according to a report.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:54 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reportedly reunite with royals for first time since 'Megxit'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Image Credit: ANI

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite publicly with the royal family this spring for the first time since they gave up their titles, according to a report. Page Six quoted Sunday Times as reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Trooping of the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 12 in London.

The military parade, which will mark the Queen's 95th birthday, will also be the first national celebration in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic. As per Page Six, the Queen appeared last year without her family at the event, which was scaled down and moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle due to lockdowns.

"The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time," "But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen," a royal aide told the Sunday Times. As reported by Page Six, Harry and Meghan's last public appearance with the royals was at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9 after hammering out their 'Megxit' deal.

The Sussexes have since relocated to Montecito, California with their 1-year-old son Archie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK pledges $4 bln to nature and biodiversity protection

Britain will allocate 3 billion pounds 4 billion over five years to projects aimed at protecting and restoring nature and biodiversity, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.The money will come from an existing commitment of 11.6 bill...

Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director

President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday he has chosen veteran diplomat William Burns to be his CIA director. A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and D...

Partial relief for AIFs as Sebi relaxes norms 

In a partial relief to alternative investment funds AIFs, capital markets watchdog Sebi has provided certain exemptions to such funds with regard to investment committee.Under the new norms, members of an investment committee of an AIF will...

Only about 2.5 cr people vaccinated globally so far; We've to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months: PM Modi.

Only about 2.5 cr people vaccinated globally so far Weve to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021