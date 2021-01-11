Preity Zinta reveals her family's battle with covid-19; urges people to be safe

Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Monday revealed that her mother, brother, his wife, kids and her uncle have recovered from COVID-19. The actor also penned a note of thanks to all the healthcare workers who helped her family in the recovery. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star took to Instagram and shared that they have all tested negative and she can 'finally stop stressing'.

Alongside a picture of her brother and mom, Zinta penned the journey of her family members. "3 weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU & oxygen machines took a new meaning," she wrote.

"I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital." Expressing her gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses, she added, "I'm so grateful to the almighty & to all those wonderful doctors & nurses dat worked tirelessly to take care of them."

Warning about the seriousness of the situation, the actor advised people to take care, wear masks, and practice social distancing. "For all of you who don't take Covid seriously plz be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing," she added.

The actor shared that finally she is feeling relieved after her family tested negative. "Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally, the New Year feels like a Happy New year #Thankyou #Doctors #Nurses #Grateful #Ting. " wrote Zinta. (ANI)

