Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey make their relationship official

The sexiest man alive, Hollywood hunk Michael B Jordan is now officially off the market as he confirmed relationship with Lori Harvey on Sunday (local time). According to E! News, the 33-year-old actor made his relationship official on Instagram by sharing two pictures, showing him and Lori Harvey together at night in front of twinkly lights. In one of the photographs, it seemed that they were about to kiss.

Some minutes later, Lori, the model and daughter of Steve Harvey's wife Marjorie also shared a post featuring two different photos of the new couple. One of the images showed Jordan about to kiss his girlfriend on her cheek as she has a huge smile on her face. As per E! News, Lori added a heart emoji for hers, Michael on the other hand did not include any caption for his post.

This is the first time either Michael or Lori have publicly posted about the romance, but they certainly have been enjoying plenty of quality time together recently. The couple was seen stepping off a plane together over Thanksgiving weekend in Atlanta, where Lori's family resides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)