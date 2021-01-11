It's Okay to Not Be Okay updates: Is Season 2 on the cards?

The Studio Dragon has not yet made any official announcement, but fans are hopeful that It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 will come. In their defence, renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit series was renewed by popular demand.

The first season of It's Okay to Not Be Okay has a justified ending with no evident cliffhanger. However, the scene where Ko Mun-yeong went to see her mother following her arrest keeps the possibility of a second season alive. The director may want to build upon the son-mother story angle, which resonated with many viewers in the first season.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay series received positive feedback from critics for its unique premise, style of visual storytelling, and the cast's admirable acting. Moreover, the drama was named The Best International Shows of 2020 by The New York Times. A Chilean newspaper La Tercera said It's Okay to Not Be Okay is the most applauded series of Netflix and title 'one of the most popular Asian dramas' of 2020. Additionally, Forbes called it 'the most visually appealing drama of 2020' and appreciated its actors' costumes, drama graphics, and cinematography. Seo Ye-ji won the Best Artist Award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2020.

The scriptwriter forms the drama based on her love story with a man who had a personality disorder. It is a story of the romance between a caretaker at a psychiatric ward and a children's book author who does not know the feeling of love. Kim Soo-hyun played the role of Moon Gang-tae, the caretaker working at OK Psychiatric Hospital, while Seo Yea-ji played Ko Moon-young, the author with an antisocial personality disorder.

