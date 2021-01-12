Kareena Kapoor enjoys 'fortune of memories' with her girl gang

Left Menu
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday pulled off a 'fortune night' with her girl gang which constitutes her sister Karisma Kapoor and her best friends and Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 08:53 IST
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and their friend Malika Bhat (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday pulled off a 'fortune night' with her girl gang which constitutes her sister Karisma Kapoor and her best friends and Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. Terming the night spent with her best friends as the "fortune nights," the superstar took to Instagram to share a delightful picture from their get-together.

The picture sees the beauties smiling as the four of them are seen seated on the sofa while Kareena's actor sister Karisma is seen standing behind them. The table in front of them had two big cakes and cutlery sitting on it.

"It's been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries," the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote in the caption. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen in a jovial mood donning a stylish yellow coloured kaftan in the picture.

She is currently expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

