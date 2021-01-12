Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem in talks to star in Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos

Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in negotiations to board filmmaker Aaron Sokrin-directed ''Being the Ricardos''. If the deal is locked, Kidman will play Hollywood icon Lucille Ball, while Barden will essay the role of her husband, Cuban-American actor Desi Arnaz. According to Deadline, Sorkin has penned the screenplay and will direct the film for Amazon Studios and Escape Artists.

The story will take place during a production week on the set of "I Love Lucy'', starting with a Monday table read through an audience shoot on Friday. ''Ball and Arnaz will face challenges that could end their careers and their marriage,'' the logline reads. Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing the movie. Executive producers are Jenna Block, David Bloomfield, Stuart Besser, Lucie Arnaz, Desi Arnaz Jr, and Lauren Lohman.

